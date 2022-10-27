Should GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Revive After A -3.64% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. The 52-week high for the GLOP share is $7.98, that puts it down -3.64 from that peak though still a striking 57.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.24. The company’s market capitalization is $404.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 375.86K shares over the past three months.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.52%, and it has moved by 51.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.28%. The short interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GasLog Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares have gone up 68.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.91% against 12.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.90% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.3 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.30%. While earnings are projected to return -190.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -11.10% per annum.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GasLog Partners LP is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

GasLog Partners LP insiders own 29.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.56%, with the float percentage being 32.07%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.37 million shares (or 4.63% of all shares), a total value of $13.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.7 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $6.26 million.