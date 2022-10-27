ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Rose 18.23% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -43.55%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s traded shares were 2.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $412.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.47% or $45.7. The 52-week high for the NOW share is $707.60, that puts it down -71.7 from that peak though still a striking 18.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $337.00. The company’s market capitalization is $73.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) trade information

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) registered a 12.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.47% in intraday trading to $412.11 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.09%, and it has moved by -3.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.85%. The short interest in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is 4.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ServiceNow Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) shares have gone down -21.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.14% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.40% this quarter and then jump 43.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.85 billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.98 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.60%. While earnings are projected to return 93.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 26.54% per annum.

NOW Dividends

ServiceNow Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s Major holders

ServiceNow Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.68%, with the float percentage being 89.92%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,959 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.3 million shares (or 8.13% of all shares), a total value of $9.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.22 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.38 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $2.44 billion.