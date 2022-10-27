Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Has Lost -7.57% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s traded shares were 4.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.04% or $1.53. The 52-week high for the RUM share is $18.52, that puts it down -85.01 from that peak though still a striking 36.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.35. The company’s market capitalization is $2.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.77 million shares over the past three months.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RUM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Rumble Inc. (RUM) registered a 18.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.04% in intraday trading to $10.01 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.67%, and it has moved by -14.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 33.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, RUM is trading at a discount of -49.85% off the target high and -49.85% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -968.50% in 2022.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders