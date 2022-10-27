Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)

During the recent session, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.25% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the APPS share is $93.98, that puts it down -546.8 from that peak though still a striking 16.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 million shares over the past three months.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. APPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) registered a 1.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.25% in intraday trading to $14.53 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.99%, and it has moved by -1.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.95%. The short interest in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 6.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.56, which implies an increase of 50.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, APPS is trading at a discount of -312.94% off the target high and -30.76% off the low.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Digital Turbine Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares have gone down -53.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.27% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.90% this quarter and then drop -15.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $184.84 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $195.19 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.20%. While earnings are projected to return -39.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Digital Turbine Inc. insiders own 3.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.76%, with the float percentage being 73.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 428 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.43 million shares (or 10.55% of all shares), a total value of $456.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $380.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.52 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $110.32 million.