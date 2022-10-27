Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Drops -337.99% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s traded shares were 5.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the QRTEA share is $10.03, that puts it down -337.99 from that peak though still a striking 17.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.90. The company’s market capitalization is $901.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.89 million shares over the past three months.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $2.29 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.17%, and it has moved by 10.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.32%. The short interest in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 23.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Qurate Retail Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) shares have gone down -45.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.69% against -15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -74.10% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.82 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.84 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.60%. While earnings are projected to return -71.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.00% per annum.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Qurate Retail Inc. insiders own 8.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.60%, with the float percentage being 95.12%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 462 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 50.79 million shares (or 13.59% of all shares), a total value of $241.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $162.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 33.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.13 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $48.23 million.