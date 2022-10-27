Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Is Down -10.12% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s traded shares were 2.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.30% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the PALI share is $3.02, that puts it down -2920.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $7.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.55 million shares over the past three months.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. PALI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) registered a -2.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.30% in intraday trading to $0.10 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.84%, and it has moved by -10.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.45%. The short interest in Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 93.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, PALI is trading at a discount of -1400.0% off the target high and -1400.0% off the low.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palisade Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) shares have gone down -87.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.68% against 2.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.60%. While earnings are projected to return 59.40% in 2022.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Palisade Bio Inc. insiders own 8.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.19%, with the float percentage being 5.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 1.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Sargent Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $97944.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 69410.0, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $73574.0.