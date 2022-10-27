One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR)

During the recent session, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s traded shares were 16.61 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 123.20% or $1.19. The 52-week high for the HTCR share is $6.19, that puts it down -186.57 from that peak though still a striking 62.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $17.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7200.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 25.01K shares over the past three months.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) registered a 123.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 123.20% in intraday trading to $2.16 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.62%, and it has moved by -10.52% in 30 days. The short interest in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) is 4520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.85, which implies an increase of 72.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.85 and $7.85 respectively. As a result, HTCR is trading at a discount of -263.43% off the target high and -263.43% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -324.10% in 2022.

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. insiders own 76.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.36%, with the float percentage being 1.53%. Boothbay Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23000.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $47085.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19283.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39476.0.