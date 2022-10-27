One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC)

During the last session, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.23% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ANPC share is $2.84, that puts it down -1252.38 from that peak though still a striking 38.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $5.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.45 million shares over the past three months.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ANPC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) registered a -7.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.23% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.55%, and it has moved by 50.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.16%. The short interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is 32520.000000000004 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 97.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ANPC is trading at a discount of -3709.52% off the target high and -3709.52% off the low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.70% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -21.30% in 2022.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 24 and November 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. insiders own 12.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.44%, with the float percentage being 3.91%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 1.66% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $51176.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 68030.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19925.0 market value.