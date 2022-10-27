NRBO’s -32.75% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.21% or $0.99. The 52-week high for the NRBO share is $63.85, that puts it down -601.65 from that peak though still a striking 18.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.39. The company’s market capitalization is $7.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 78330.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 549.50K shares over the past three months.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) registered a 12.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.21% in intraday trading to $9.10 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.75%, and it has moved by -47.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.47%. The short interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $480.00, which implies an increase of 98.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $480.00 and $480.00 respectively. As a result, NRBO is trading at a discount of -5174.73% off the target high and -5174.73% off the low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares have gone down -53.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.05% against 2.10.

While earnings are projected to return 63.90% in 2022.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 36.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.40%, with the float percentage being 51.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.49 million shares (or 1.85% of all shares), a total value of $0.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.37 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59547.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $53717.0.