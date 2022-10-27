Now Is The Time To Buy SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB)

During the last session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares were 3.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.76% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the SPCB share is $1.09, that puts it down -319.23 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $9.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) registered a -2.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.76% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.34%, and it has moved by -8.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.38%. The short interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 74.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, SPCB is trading at a discount of -284.62% off the target high and -284.62% off the low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SuperCom Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) shares have gone down -39.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.14% against -0.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.05 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 14.50% in 2022.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

SuperCom Ltd. insiders own 19.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.96%, with the float percentage being 6.19%. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $44798.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $61334.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8931.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3035.0 market value.