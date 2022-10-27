Now Is A Good Time To Buy Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO)

During the recent session, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s traded shares were 2.89 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.28% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the VMEO share is $35.23, that puts it down -903.7 from that peak though still a striking 3.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.39. The company’s market capitalization is $610.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) registered a -6.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.28% in intraday trading to $3.51 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.75%, and it has moved by -4.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.06%. The short interest in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is 7.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.06 day(s) to cover.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vimeo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares have gone down -63.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6,500.00% against 11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $106.15 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.81 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $100.09 million and $106.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.10% and then jump by 0.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -3.90% in 2022.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Vimeo Inc. insiders own 4.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.92%, with the float percentage being 104.95%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 351 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.85 million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $52.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $47.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 6.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.22 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $14.79 million.