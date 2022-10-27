Now Is A Good Time To Buy Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX)

During the last session, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s traded shares were 1.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.48% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the AMPX share is $26.01, that puts it down -114.07 from that peak though still a striking 53.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.82 million shares over the past three months.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. AMPX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) registered a 8.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.48% in intraday trading to $12.15 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.35%, and it has moved by 2.02% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 13.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, AMPX is trading at a discount of -15.23% off the target high and -15.23% off the low.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders