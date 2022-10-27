Now Is A Good Time To Buy AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS)

During the recent session, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s traded shares were 31.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 66.18% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the AGFS share is $2.33, that puts it up 10.73 from that peak though still a striking 44.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.46. The company’s market capitalization is $81.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5930.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 16.76K shares over the past three months.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AGFS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) trade information

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) registered a 66.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 66.18% in intraday trading to $2.61 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.48%, and it has moved by -1.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.24%. The short interest in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.73 day(s) to cover.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) shares have gone down -14.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.82% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.60% this quarter and then drop -120.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.73 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.43 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.18 million and $55.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.30% and then jump by 4.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.50%. While earnings are projected to return 53.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

AGFS Dividends

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s Major holders

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. insiders own 3.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.85%, with the float percentage being 92.84%. Dow Chemical Company (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.0 million shares (or 39.86% of all shares), a total value of $55.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.83 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 14.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 5.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 4.03% of the stock, which is worth about $5.64 million.