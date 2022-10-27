Now Is A Good Time To Buy Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)

During the last session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.67, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the AEHR share is $27.09, that puts it down -25.01 from that peak though still a striking 69.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $536.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) remained unchanged in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock remained unchanged trading to $21.67, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.81%, and it has moved by 58.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.08%. The short interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 1.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.47 day(s) to cover.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aehr Test Systems has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares have gone up 184.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.14% against 21.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.52 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.63 million by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.40%. While earnings are projected to return 493.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 04 and January 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Aehr Test Systems insiders own 9.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.48%, with the float percentage being 44.87%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 5.90% of all shares), a total value of $16.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.41 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $4.67 million.