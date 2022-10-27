Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Is Worth Evaluating At $4.55

During the last session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.11% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the NVTS share is $22.19, that puts it down -387.69 from that peak though still a striking 22.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.51. The company’s market capitalization is $686.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. NVTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) registered a 1.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.11% in intraday trading to $4.55 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.48%, and it has moved by -10.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.05%. The short interest in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is 5.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.63, which implies an increase of 52.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, NVTS is trading at a discount of -207.69% off the target high and -53.85% off the low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) shares have gone down -33.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.56% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 92.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.5 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.62 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -701.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation insiders own 30.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.84%, with the float percentage being 47.11%. Capricorn Investment Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.62 million shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $37.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.34 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 3.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $44.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.57 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $9.91 million.