Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s traded shares were 3.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.17% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the MVST share is $10.25, that puts it down -349.56 from that peak though still a striking 34.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $609.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.34 million shares over the past three months.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) registered a -6.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.17% in intraday trading to $2.28 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.24%, and it has moved by 18.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.25%. The short interest in Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 15.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 71.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, MVST is trading at a discount of -250.88% off the target high and -250.88% off the low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microvast Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) shares have gone down -53.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.43% against 11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.7 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -189.10% in 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Microvast Holdings Inc. insiders own 43.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.22%, with the float percentage being 64.30%. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.99 million shares (or 3.63% of all shares), a total value of $73.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s that is approximately 1.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $40.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.2 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $21.42 million.