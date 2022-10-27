Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) Is Decrease -15.21%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s traded shares were 2.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the MCHP share is $90.00, that puts it down -44.97 from that peak though still a striking 12.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.33. The company’s market capitalization is $33.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.69 million shares over the past three months.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MCHP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.34.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.78% in intraday trading to $62.08 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.48%, and it has moved by 0.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.21%. The short interest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is 13.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $83.24, which implies an increase of 25.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, MCHP is trading at a discount of -101.35% off the target high and 0.13% off the low.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microchip Technology Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) shares have gone down -2.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 23.64% against 30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.40% this quarter and then jump 25.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.95 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.96 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.57 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.40% and then jump by 18.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.30%. While earnings are projected to return 75.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.70% per annum.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

Microchip Technology Incorporated insiders own 2.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.24%, with the float percentage being 97.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,351 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 64.43 million shares (or 11.66% of all shares), a total value of $4.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 20.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.19 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.03 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $1.2 billion.