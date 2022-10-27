Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA): Is It Possible To Be Down -58.03% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares were 28.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.57% or -$0.97. The 52-week high for the MARA share is $83.45, that puts it down -505.15 from that peak though still a striking 62.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.41 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) registered a -6.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.57% in intraday trading to $13.79 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.57%, and it has moved by 39.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.91%. The short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 29.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) shares have gone down -17.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -242.35% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.80% this quarter and then jump 104.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.65 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $72.23 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.32 million and $51.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.00% and then jump by 39.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.70%. While earnings are projected to return -183.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. insiders own 8.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.80%, with the float percentage being 43.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 329 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.26 million shares (or 8.71% of all shares), a total value of $258.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $186.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $68.25 million.