Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP): Can A Stock That’s Down -92.55% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.88% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $15.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 117.96K shares over the past three months.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) registered a -2.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.88% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -38.34%, and it has moved by -43.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.43%. The short interest in Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Landos Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares have gone down -66.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.57% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.20% this quarter and then drop -333.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -36.10% in 2022.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Landos Biopharma Inc. insiders own 24.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.93%, with the float percentage being 78.03%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.87 million shares (or 36.94% of all shares), a total value of $5.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.28 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 10.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88795.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $51747.0.