KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Has Been Falling -33.22% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s traded shares were 1.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.02% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the KULR share is $3.81, that puts it down -97.41 from that peak though still a striking 47.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $185.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 371.64K shares over the past three months.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KULR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) registered a -3.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.02% in intraday trading to $1.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.78%, and it has moved by 47.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.22%. The short interest in KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) is 2.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 60.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, KULR is trading at a discount of -262.69% off the target high and -81.35% off the low.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KULR Technology Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) shares have gone up 23.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.67% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $950k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.46 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $628k and $601k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.30% and then jump by 142.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -69.50%. While earnings are projected to return -328.00% in 2022.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

KULR Technology Group Inc. insiders own 36.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.81%, with the float percentage being 7.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.83 million shares (or 3.00% of all shares), a total value of $6.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $1.61 million.