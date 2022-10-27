KAL’s -55.04% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.45% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the KAL share is $14.78, that puts it down -6938.1 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $7.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 239.31K shares over the past three months.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) registered a -3.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.45% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -55.04%, and it has moved by -84.67% in 30 days. The short interest in Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 95.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, KAL is trading at a discount of -2280.95% off the target high and -2280.95% off the low.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Kalera Public Limited Company insiders own 19.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.38%, with the float percentage being 102.85%. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11899.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $70204.0 in shares.