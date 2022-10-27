Is Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -83.76% YTD?

During the last session, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s traded shares were 12.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.77% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the NVTA share is $28.91, that puts it down -1065.73 from that peak though still a striking 26.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $550.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.21 million shares over the past three months.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) registered a 8.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.77% in intraday trading to $2.48 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.98%, and it has moved by 5.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.10%. The short interest in Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is 50.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.96 day(s) to cover.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invitae Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invitae Corporation (NVTA) shares have gone down -50.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.48% against -2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.60% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136.85 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.06 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.90%. While earnings are projected to return 59.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Invitae Corporation insiders own 1.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.38%, with the float percentage being 82.37%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 409 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.67 million shares (or 12.50% of all shares), a total value of $69.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $155.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invitae Corporation (NVTA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 18.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.26 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $49.88 million.