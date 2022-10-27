If All Goes Well, Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Could Shrink By -215.21% Or More

During the recent session, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.96% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the COUR share is $37.75, that puts it down -197.48 from that peak though still a striking 22.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 902.09K shares over the past three months.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. COUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Coursera Inc. (COUR) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $12.69 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.93%, and it has moved by 16.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.25%. The short interest in Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is 4.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.17, which implies an increase of 33.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, COUR is trading at a discount of -215.21% off the target high and -10.32% off the low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coursera Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares have gone down -39.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.17% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then jump 41.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $133.8 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $141.49 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -149.30% in 2022.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Coursera Inc. insiders own 8.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.83%, with the float percentage being 83.53%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.42 million shares (or 12.09% of all shares), a total value of $401.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.87 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 11.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $365.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $148.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.97 million, or about 3.45% of the stock, which is worth about $101.07 million.