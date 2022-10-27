How Will Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Look After It Drops -1192.07% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares were 12.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.81% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the PTON share is $99.36, that puts it down -1192.07 from that peak though still a striking 13.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.66. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.29 million shares over the past three months.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PTON has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) registered a 2.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $7.69 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.06%, and it has moved by -6.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.77%. The short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 34.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.78, which implies an increase of 51.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PTON is trading at a discount of -225.1% off the target high and -4.03% off the low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peloton Interactive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares have gone down -58.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.31% against 0.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $722.19 million as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $778.74 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 73.10% in 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc. insiders own 1.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.89%, with the float percentage being 91.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 700 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.77 million shares (or 85.61% of all shares), a total value of $680.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 52.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $420.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 27.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $220.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.23 million, or about 27.34% of the stock, which is worth about $217.41 million.