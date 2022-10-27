Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Are Up 72.21%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.78% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the HUSA share is $16.61, that puts it down -331.43 from that peak though still a striking 72.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $36.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) registered a -2.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.78% in intraday trading to $3.85 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.53%, and it has moved by 19.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.43%. The short interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is 1.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $137.50, which implies an increase of 97.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $137.50 and $137.50 respectively. As a result, HUSA is trading at a discount of -3471.43% off the target high and -3471.43% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.80%. While earnings are projected to return 82.20% in 2022.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Houston American Energy Corp. insiders own 9.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.32%, with the float percentage being 11.37%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 3.87% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.68 million.