Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Has Dropped -87.70% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s traded shares were 1.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.50% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the HCTI share is $3.69, that puts it down -1018.18 from that peak though still a striking 15.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $10.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 212.46K shares over the past three months.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HCTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) registered a -21.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -21.50% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.21%, and it has moved by -24.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.70%. The short interest in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is 30930.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 83.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, HCTI is trading at a discount of -506.06% off the target high and -506.06% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.6 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -434.50% in 2022.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Healthcare Triangle Inc. insiders own 77.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.63%, with the float percentage being 2.75%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70000.0 shares, is of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $88900.0.