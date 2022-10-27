GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.41% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the GP share is $16.45, that puts it down -550.2 from that peak though still a striking 24.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $56.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 169.58K shares over the past three months.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) registered a 23.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.41% in intraday trading to $2.53 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.78%, and it has moved by 7.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.75%. The short interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.80, which implies an increase of 78.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, GP is trading at a discount of -730.04% off the target high and -137.15% off the low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) shares have gone down -57.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.19% against -4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.40% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 278.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.09 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.53 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 62.30% in 2022.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. insiders own 28.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.82%, with the float percentage being 35.93%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.55 million shares (or 6.68% of all shares), a total value of $10.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.55 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11083.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48100.0 market value.