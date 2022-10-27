Given A -1421.05% Drop From High, Can Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.77% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ATNX share is $2.89, that puts it down -1421.05 from that peak though still a striking 15.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $29.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ATNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) registered a 4.77% upside in the last session. The stock spiked 4.77% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -27.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.42%. The short interest in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is 2.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.33, which implies an increase of 91.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ATNX is trading at a discount of -2005.26% off the target high and -426.32% off the low.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Athenex Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares have gone down -63.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.76% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.50% this quarter and then jump 86.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.24 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.62 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.02 million and $24.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.70% and then jump by 18.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.10%. While earnings are projected to return -10.60% in 2022.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Athenex Inc. insiders own 13.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.37%, with the float percentage being 52.33%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.53 million shares (or 12.10% of all shares), a total value of $11.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.