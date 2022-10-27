Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX)’s 3.07% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s traded shares were 1.69 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GRTX share is $5.39, that puts it down -217.06 from that peak though still a striking 34.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $44.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 79650.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 87.44K shares over the past three months.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GRTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) registered a 1.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.13% in intraday trading to $1.70 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.07%, and it has moved by 1.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.11%. The short interest in Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.75, which implies an increase of 85.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, GRTX is trading at a discount of -1076.47% off the target high and -17.65% off the low.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Galera Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) shares have gone down -5.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.88% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.90% this quarter and then jump 35.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -4.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 50.90% per annum.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Galera Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.06%, with the float percentage being 45.57%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.08 million shares (or 11.50% of all shares), a total value of $5.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.46 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) shares are Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.5 million.