Does Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) Still Look Attractive After A 2.56% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s traded shares were 15.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.39% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the KZIA share is $12.28, that puts it down -1206.38 from that peak though still a striking 3.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $18.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39160.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 311.95K shares over the past three months.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. KZIA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) registered a -7.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.39% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.56%, and it has moved by -8.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.33%. The short interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kazia Therapeutics Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) shares have gone down -85.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.78% against 2.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.20%. While earnings are projected to return -160.00% in 2022.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Kazia Therapeutics Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.71%, with the float percentage being 2.71%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 2.11% of all shares), a total value of $2.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26412.0 shares, is of Envestnet Asset Management’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 26411.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4948.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $28648.0.