Does Impinj Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PI) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $110.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.40% or $20.88. The 52-week high for the PI share is $99.00, that puts it up 10.09 from that peak though still a striking 63.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 347.84K shares over the past three months.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) trade information

Impinj Inc. (PI) registered a 23.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.40% in intraday trading to $110.11 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.18%, and it has moved by 9.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.67%. The short interest in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is 2.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.09 day(s) to cover.

Impinj Inc. (PI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Impinj Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Impinj Inc. (PI) shares have gone up 76.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 132.00% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 350.00% this quarter and then drop -37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.14 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.92 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44.13 million and $52.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.10% and then jump by 25.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.30%. While earnings are projected to return 6.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

PI Dividends

Impinj Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s Major holders

Impinj Inc. insiders own 4.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.04%, with the float percentage being 94.23%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.4 million shares (or 13.39% of all shares), a total value of $215.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 million shares, is of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $94.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Impinj Inc. (PI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $31.07 million.