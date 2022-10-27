Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) After A 33.06% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.25% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the NGM share is $21.63, that puts it down -340.53 from that peak though still a striking 40.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.92. The company’s market capitalization is $386.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 866.56K shares over the past three months.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NGM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) registered a 4.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.25% in intraday trading to $4.91 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.06%, and it has moved by -61.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.23%. The short interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) is 2.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 45.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, NGM is trading at a discount of -409.16% off the target high and 18.53% off the low.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) shares have gone down -66.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.46% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.60% this quarter and then drop -54.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.89 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.89 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2022.

NGM Dividends

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 21.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.16%, with the float percentage being 88.20%. Column Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.25 million shares (or 20.50% of all shares), a total value of $247.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 million shares, is of RHO Capital Partners Inc’s that is approximately 4.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $11.02 million.