Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) After A -15.57% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.75% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the EAR share is $9.36, that puts it down -1340.0 from that peak though still a striking 3.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $26.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.03 million shares over the past three months.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Eargo Inc. (EAR) registered a -3.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.75% in intraday trading to $0.65 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.57%, and it has moved by -45.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.14%. The short interest in Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is 2.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -53.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.38 million and $22.05 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -416.80% in 2022.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Eargo Inc. insiders own 13.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.72%, with the float percentage being 71.50%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 11.49% of all shares), a total value of $23.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.89 million shares, is of Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eargo Inc. (EAR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $1.67 million.