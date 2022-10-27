Could Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares were 19.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the NCLH share is $29.45, that puts it down -85.22 from that peak though still a striking 35.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.31. The company’s market capitalization is $6.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.85 million shares over the past three months.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NCLH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.86.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $15.90 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.31%, and it has moved by 13.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.63%. The short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 40.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 6.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, NCLH is trading at a discount of -63.52% off the target high and 18.24% off the low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares have gone down -20.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.34% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.40% this quarter and then jump 113.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 724.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.88 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.37 million and $198.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28,827.00% and then jump by 847.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.10%. While earnings are projected to return 21.70% in 2022.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.32%, with the float percentage being 56.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 693 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 45.16 million shares (or 10.78% of all shares), a total value of $988.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $483.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 16.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $179.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.15 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $265.78 million.