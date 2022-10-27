Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) On Wednesday – Up 37.13% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 5.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.59% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $7.64, that puts it down -89.11 from that peak though still a striking 37.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.22 million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CDE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) registered a 3.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.59% in intraday trading to $4.04 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.44%, and it has moved by 42.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.02%. The short interest in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 18.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.52, which implies an increase of 10.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.15 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, CDE is trading at a discount of -54.7% off the target high and 22.03% off the low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares have gone up 11.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,800.00% against -10.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $202.73 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $216.4 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80%. While earnings are projected to return -218.60% in 2022.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.99%, with the float percentage being 75.15%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 319 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 27.79 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $123.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.91 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 8.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $106.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 15.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.88 million, or about 5.30% of the stock, which is worth about $45.22 million.