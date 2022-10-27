Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the CHWY share is $80.57, that puts it down -102.95 from that peak though still a striking 44.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.22. The company’s market capitalization is $15.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.33 million shares over the past three months.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.77% in intraday trading to $39.70 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.84%, and it has moved by 22.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.15%. The short interest in Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 24.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.80, which implies an increase of 9.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, CHWY is trading at a discount of -43.58% off the target high and 39.55% off the low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chewy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares have gone up 29.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -466.67% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.46 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.63 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.50%. While earnings are projected to return 22.10% in 2022.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 07 and December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc. insiders own 19.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.88%, with the float percentage being 123.76%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 544 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.97 million shares (or 18.80% of all shares), a total value of $828.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.53 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 14.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $653.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 3.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.64 million, or about 3.26% of the stock, which is worth about $143.67 million.