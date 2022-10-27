Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) At $0.54 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.87% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the BOXD share is $17.05, that puts it down -3057.41 from that peak though still a striking -11.11% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $47.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BOXD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) registered a -10.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.87% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.46%, and it has moved by -37.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.87%. The short interest in Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) is 4.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.33, which implies an increase of 87.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, BOXD is trading at a discount of -1011.11% off the target high and -270.37% off the low.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.3 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.9 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -101.00% in 2022.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 12 and December 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Boxed Inc. insiders own 20.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.14%, with the float percentage being 44.34%. Atalaya Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.77 million shares (or 8.37% of all shares), a total value of $58.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 5.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boxed Inc. (BOXD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $6.45 million.