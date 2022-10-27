Boom Or Bust? Where Will Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.99% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the SRG share is $17.12, that puts it down -68.01 from that peak though still a striking 51.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.90. The company’s market capitalization is $566.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 717.03K shares over the past three months.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) registered a -4.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.99% in intraday trading to $10.19 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.95%, and it has moved by 25.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.30%. The short interest in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is 8.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.80%. While earnings are projected to return 72.80% in 2022.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Seritage Growth Properties insiders own 45.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.13%, with the float percentage being 106.80%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.63 million shares (or 12.90% of all shares), a total value of $71.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $64.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares are Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 3.40% of the stock, which is worth about $14.71 million.