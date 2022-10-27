Boom Or Bust? Where Will FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares were 1.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the FREY share is $16.94, that puts it down -35.74 from that peak though still a striking 48.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.80 million shares over the past three months.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

FREYR Battery (FREY) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $12.48 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.40%, and it has moved by -8.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.20%. The short interest in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is 5.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 40.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, FREY is trading at a discount of -108.33% off the target high and -28.21% off the low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FREYR Battery has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FREYR Battery (FREY) shares have gone up 43.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.94% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -550.00% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.7 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 33.10% in 2022.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

FREYR Battery insiders own 24.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.95%, with the float percentage being 68.37%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.79 million shares (or 10.94% of all shares), a total value of $156.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.5 million shares, is of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s that is approximately 9.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $140.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FREYR Battery (FREY) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $12.37 million.