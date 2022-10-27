Boom Or Bust: Where Does Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.69% or -$8.31. The 52-week high for the SNBR share is $97.94, that puts it down -245.96 from that peak though still a striking -4.84% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.68. The company’s market capitalization is $785.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 429.84K shares over the past three months.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SNBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.63.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) trade information

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) registered a -22.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.69% in intraday trading to $28.31 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.54%, and it has moved by 4.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.67%. The short interest in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is 3.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies a decrease of -1.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, SNBR is trading at a discount of -9.5% off the target high and 8.16% off the low.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sleep Number Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares have gone down -12.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.27% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 246.80% this quarter and then jump 811.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $599.51 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540.88 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $491.98 million and $534.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.90% and then jump by 1.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.20%. While earnings are projected to return 25.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.80% per annum.

SNBR Dividends

Sleep Number Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s Major holders

Sleep Number Corporation insiders own 4.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.26%, with the float percentage being 112.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.44 million shares (or 15.65% of all shares), a total value of $99.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 4.19% of the stock, which is worth about $26.59 million.