Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Stock Jumped 40.33% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s traded shares were 14.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.55% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the BNGO share is $6.28, that puts it down -147.24 from that peak though still a striking 54.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $699.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.18 million shares over the past three months.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. BNGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) registered a 8.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.55% in intraday trading to $2.54 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.59%, and it has moved by 40.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.78%. The short interest in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is 44.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 70.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BNGO is trading at a discount of -372.44% off the target high and -136.22% off the low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bionano Genomics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) shares have gone up 55.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69.23% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.28 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.76 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.86 million and $4.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 62.90% and then jump by 59.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 33.60% in 2022.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Bionano Genomics Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.84%, with the float percentage being 26.35%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.6 million shares (or 6.42% of all shares), a total value of $47.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $40.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.56 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $9.05 million.