Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Has Lost -38.29% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.80% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ATOS share is $2.91, that puts it down -188.12 from that peak though still a striking 23.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $125.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 549.26K shares over the past three months.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) registered a 2.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.80% in intraday trading to $1.01 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.59%, and it has moved by 19.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.88%. The short interest in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 12.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.95 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.20%. While earnings are projected to return 91.10% in 2022.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.94%, with the float percentage being 34.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.44 million shares (or 7.45% of all shares), a total value of $11.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.68 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $2.1 million.