As The Stock Falls By -45.45% Year-To-Date, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares were 1.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SHIP share is $1.32, that puts it down -169.39 from that peak though still a striking 8.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $91.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.16% in intraday trading to $0.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.49%, and it has moved by 4.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.74%. The short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 6.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.15 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.85 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.49 million and $47.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.80% and then drop by -6.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 139.40% in 2022.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 20.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders own 1.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.86%, with the float percentage being 4.94%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.83 million shares (or 1.83% of all shares), a total value of $3.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.7 million shares, is of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s that is approximately 1.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 96086.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78281.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72085.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $82176.0.