AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.95

During the recent session, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.40% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the APPH share is $7.11, that puts it down -264.62 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $184.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. APPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) registered a 11.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.40% in intraday trading to $1.95 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.36%, and it has moved by -9.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.15%. The short interest in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is 16.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, APPH is trading at a discount of -361.54% off the target high and -156.41% off the low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AppHarvest Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares have gone down -59.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.54% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -76.50% this quarter and then drop -59.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 135.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.7 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $543k and $3.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 157.80% and then jump by 216.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -28.00% in 2022.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

AppHarvest Inc. insiders own 24.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.97%, with the float percentage being 51.36%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.79 million shares (or 6.41% of all shares), a total value of $13.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.8 million shares, is of Inclusive Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF owns about 1.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $3.61 million.