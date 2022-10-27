American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s traded shares were 3.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.35% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AVCT share is $46.95, that puts it down -3456.82 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $11.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.62 million shares over the past three months.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) registered a -4.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.35% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.38%, and it has moved by -71.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.33%. The short interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is 6.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.00, which implies an increase of 98.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, AVCT is trading at a discount of -7854.55% off the target high and -7854.55% off the low.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -184.30% in 2022.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. insiders own 26.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.67%, with the float percentage being 33.50%. Cresset Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 2.13% of all shares), a total value of $1.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $0.71 million.