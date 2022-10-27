Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Is Up 66.56% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s traded shares were 10.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.34% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the ACOR share is $4.39, that puts it down -619.67 from that peak though still a striking 57.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $12.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ACOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) registered a 25.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.34% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.72%, and it has moved by 66.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.15%. The short interest in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 93.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ACOR is trading at a discount of -1539.34% off the target high and -1539.34% off the low.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.97 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.16 million and $28.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% and then drop by -9.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 20.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 46.00% per annum.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.63%, with the float percentage being 44.21%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.71 million shares (or 5.32% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 4.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.