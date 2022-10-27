A Quick Glance At Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) Stock: It Is up 26.32% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -37.61 Percent

During the recent session, Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $235.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.82% or -$1.94. The 52-week high for the ILMN share is $428.00, that puts it down -81.82 from that peak though still a striking 26.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $173.45. The company’s market capitalization is $35.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ILMN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) trade information

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) registered a -0.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.82% in intraday trading to $235.40 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.93%, and it has moved by 27.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.11%. The short interest in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is 4.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $253.63, which implies an increase of 7.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $165.00 and $380.00 respectively. As a result, ILMN is trading at a discount of -61.43% off the target high and 29.91% off the low.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Illumina Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) shares have gone down -20.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.05% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -79.30% this quarter and then jump 10.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.11 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.30% and then jump by 0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.10%. While earnings are projected to return 13.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -11.13% per annum.

ILMN Dividends

Illumina Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s Major holders

Illumina Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.49%, with the float percentage being 88.81%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,366 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19.94 million shares (or 12.69% of all shares), a total value of $4.72 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.99 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Illumina Inc. (ILMN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.09 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.56 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 billion.