A Quick Glance At Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Stock: It Is up 10.71% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -91.94 Percent

During the last session, Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares were 2.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.08% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ASTR share is $13.58, that puts it down -2325.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $148.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.76 million shares over the past three months.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ASTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) registered a 2.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.08% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.73%, and it has moved by -10.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.05%. The short interest in Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 33.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.35, which implies an increase of 58.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.70 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ASTR is trading at a discount of -257.14% off the target high and -25.0% off the low.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Astra Space Operations Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) shares have gone down -82.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.68% against -0.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.91 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.49 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 89.30% in 2022.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Operations Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Operations Inc. insiders own 17.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.43%, with the float percentage being 48.79%. Acme, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 14.06% of all shares), a total value of $113.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.42 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 8.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF owns about 13.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.27 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $4.25 million.