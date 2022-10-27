A -2866.87% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)

During the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 68.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 42.98% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $5.90, that puts it down -261.96 from that peak though still a striking 44.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.62 million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) registered a 42.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 42.98% in intraday trading to $1.63 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 53.77%, and it has moved by 59.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.07%. The short interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is 21.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.34, which implies an increase of 95.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.33 and $48.36 respectively. As a result, RLX is trading at a discount of -2866.87% off the target high and -1392.64% off the low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -30.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.07% per annum.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 01 and December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders own 39.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.42%, with the float percentage being 51.79%. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 60.07 million shares (or 6.46% of all shares), a total value of $127.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.89 million shares, is of Wildcat Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $55.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 10.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.35 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $18.99 million.