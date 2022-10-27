1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM)’s Stock Is Down -21.71% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s traded shares were 1.9 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ONEM share is $24.59, that puts it down -44.22 from that peak though still a striking 65.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.94. The company’s market capitalization is $3.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.84 million shares over the past three months.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ONEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $17.05 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.18%, and it has moved by -0.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.71%. The short interest in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is 15.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.91, which implies an increase of 4.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.90 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, ONEM is trading at a discount of -5.57% off the target high and 0.88% off the low.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 1Life Healthcare Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) shares have gone up 124.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.46% against -4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.00% this quarter and then jump 7.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $264.38 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $274.18 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $115.67 million and $125.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 128.60% and then jump by 118.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -118.70% in 2022.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

1Life Healthcare Inc. insiders own 2.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.47%, with the float percentage being 83.21%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.67 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $195.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.45 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $160.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.43 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $49.08 million.